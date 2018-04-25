Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Undergoes successful TJ surgery

Walker (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo said that "everything is as good as it can possibly be." This is a good sign for Walker, as he'll now put his focus on the lengthy rehab process. He'll look to return to action sometime during the summer of 2019.

