Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Undergoes successful TJ surgery
Walker (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
Manager Torey Lovullo said that "everything is as good as it can possibly be." This is a good sign for Walker, as he'll now put his focus on the lengthy rehab process. He'll look to return to action sometime during the summer of 2019.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Will require Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Diagnosed with UCL injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sent to DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Not scheduled for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sidelined with right forearm tightness•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.