Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Walks away with tough-luck no-decision

Walker fired five innings of one-run ball Saturday against the Royals, allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out six. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite the strong effort, the bullpen coughed up the lead as soon as he left the game, keeping him out of the win column. This was a nice bounce-back start for Walker after taking two straight losses, bringing his 2017 ERA and WHIP down to 3.49 and 1.33, respectively. He also produced a career-best 8.4 K/9 this season, which should have the 25-year-old trending upward as the Diamondbacks head into the postseason.