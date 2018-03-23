Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Whiffs seven in final spring start
Walker surrendered three runs on eight hits and no walks across 5.2 innings in Thursday's 3-1 exhibition loss to the White Sox. He struck out seven batters in the 90-pitch outing.
Though he took the loss Thursday and yielded five extra-base hits -- including a Yoan Moncada home run -- in his final start of the Cactus League, Walker was encouraged by the outing and specifically noted that he was pleased with how he located his fastball, per Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com. Walker is expected to start the Diamondbacks' final exhibition against the Indians on Tuesday at Chase Field, giving fantasy owners a glimpse of how he might benefit from the humidor that was installed at the ballpark in February. Since he has already built up to 90 pitches, Walker may be in store for an abbreviated outing Tuesday as he prepares for his first start of the regular season, which will likely come April 2 against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Could benefit from humidor•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Agrees to terms with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Named starter for NLDS Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Walks away with tough-luck no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Lit up for seven runs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Falls to Giants•
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...