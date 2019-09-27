Play

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Will open Sunday

Walker (shoulder) will open Sunday's game against the Padres and is set to throw one inning, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Walker is set to make his 2019 season debut on the final day of the regular season, as he's finally been cleared to return after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2018. A right shoulder capsule sprain slowed his recovery.

