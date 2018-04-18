Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Will require Tommy John surgery
Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Walker has a torn UCL and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery.
Walker exited his previous start with forearm tightness. He was later diagnosed with a UCL injury, and a second opinion ultimately confirmed the right-hander is dealing with ligament damage that will require surgery to heal. This is a brutal blow for both Walker and the Diamondbacks, as the 25-year-old owned a solid 3.45 ERA through three starts for the first-place Diamondbacks prior to suffering the season-ending injury. Assuming he undergoes surgery, Walker will likely be sidelined into the summer of 2019. For now, Matt Koch is slated to start in his place Friday and seems to be the likely option to take Walker's spot in the rotation.
