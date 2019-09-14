Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Works in bullpen again
Walker threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Friday, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was Walker's second bullpen session of the week, and it included fastballs and changeups. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team will determine the next steps for the right-hander, who is hoping to get back to pitch at least an inning in a major-league game.
