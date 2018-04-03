Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Yields three runs in no-decision

Walker didn't factor into the decision during Monday's start against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out four.

All three runs on Walker's ledger came in the first inning, when he allowed an RBI single to Corey Seager before Yasmani Grandal launched a two-run home run to right. He settled down over the next four frames, however, and allowed his team to climb back into the game before winning in extra innings. It wasn't the best season debut for Walker, but he'll face a more favorable matchup against the Cardinals on the road in his next outing.