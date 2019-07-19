Clarke (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game versus the Brewers.

Clarke landed on the injured list July 3 with left back inflammation but is ready to rejoin the starting rotation following last Saturday's rehab start for High-A Visalia. The 26-year-old has a 6.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through his first nine major-league starts.

