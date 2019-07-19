Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Activated ahead of start
Clarke (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game versus the Brewers.
Clarke landed on the injured list July 3 with left back inflammation but is ready to rejoin the starting rotation following last Saturday's rehab start for High-A Visalia. The 26-year-old has a 6.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through his first nine major-league starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: WIll start Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Sharp in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Making rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Heads to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Wild again in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Squeaks out second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...