Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Allows one run in no-decision
Clarke permitted one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings. He took a no-decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.
Clarke was on the hook for the loss when he exited the contest, but the Diamondbacks plated a pair in the fifth to take him out of the decision. Clarke now sports a 5.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 84.2 innings this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Gets win as bulk reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Bulk work Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Impresses manager•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Heading back to bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Pummeled by Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...