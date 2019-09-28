Clarke permitted one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings. He took a no-decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Clarke was on the hook for the loss when he exited the contest, but the Diamondbacks plated a pair in the fifth to take him out of the decision. Clarke now sports a 5.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 84.2 innings this year.