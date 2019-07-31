Clarke (4-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up one unearned run on three hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Clarke's outing was limited by a high pitch count that saw him throw only 54 of his 95 pitches for strikes, but he was able to keep New York off balance and surrendered only one extra-base hit. The 26-year-old has won two straight starts, allowing three runs (two earned) across 11.1 innings. Clarke should have a matchup with the Phillies early next week.