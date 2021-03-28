Clarke is slated to begin the season in the bullpen after manager Torey Lovullo announced Sunday that Taylor Widener will open the year in the rotation as a replacement for Zac Gallen (forearm), Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Clarke's expected middle-inning/mop-up role out of the bullpen will limit his fantasy appeal, but he should be the next man up for a rotation spot if Widener falters or if one of the Diamondbacks' current starters misses time. The 27-year-old has made 17 starts for Arizona between the past two seasons, turning in a 5.67 ERA across 87.1 innings.