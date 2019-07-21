Manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Clarke's struggles are an "obvious concern," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Clarke has not registered a quality start in any of his past eight starts, posting an 8.20 ERA while lasting only five innings twice during that stretch. Lovullo appears willing to cut the right-hander some slack after Friday's poor outing because it was his first start back following a two-week stay on the injured list, but the manager did not immediately confirm his stay in the rotation. He will make his next start Wednesday. "We're going to be paying close attention to that spot, for sure," Lovullo said. Jon Duplantier, who was activated off the injured list and will build up innings as a starter at Triple-A Reno, could eventually return to Arizona and take Clarke's spot in the rotation.