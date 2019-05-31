Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Blasted by Rockies
Clarke didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on four hits over two innings, striking out three and walking two as the Diamondbacks eventually fell 11-10.
Clarke had performed well in his other two big-league starts this season, but he couldn't keep it going at Coors Field as the Rockies tagged him for five earned before chasing him after just two innings and 55 pitches. The outing shoots the right-hander's ERA up to 5.19 and his WHIP to 1.33 to go along with an 11:5 K:BB over 17.1 innings.
