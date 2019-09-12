Clarke allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over four relief innings in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Mets.

The Diamondbacks needed bulk relief work when starter Robbie Ray left after two-thirds of an inning with a recurring blister issue on his left middle finger. Both manager Torey Lovullo and Ray think he can make his next start, but Clarke could fill in if need be. The right-hander told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that a recent tweak to his delivery helped him produce greater fastball velocity and generally sharper pitches. Pitching coach Mike Butcher recommend Clarke bring his front leg back further in his delivery, something that's allowed him to generate more drive with the back leg. "I'm able to gather myself a little bit more and go towards the plate rather than being tall-and-fall with my arm lagging," Clarke said. "I'm able to load up a little better and it kind of helped out not only fastball velo but everything has felt a little more in sync." Clarke's fastball has averaged 93.5 mph for the season, but he was consistently hitting 94-95 on Wednesday.