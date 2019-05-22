Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Candidate for start
Clarke is one possible starter for Saturday's game against the Giants, RIchard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
After moving Zack Godley to the bullpen for a second time this season, the Diamondbacks will need a fifth starter the next turn through the rotation. Manager Torey Lovullo stopped short of naming a starter but did confirm that spot would fall on Saturday. Clarke pitched for Triple-A Reno on Monday, which puts him in line for Saturday. He made his first MLB start for the Diamondbacks on May 7 when he allowed two runs over six innings against the Rays. Lovullo is also considering Jon Duplantier and mentioned long relievers T.J. McFarland and Matt Andriese as capable of providing some length if needed.
