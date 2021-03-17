Clarke allowed four hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings to pick up the three-inning save in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.

Clarke is nowhere near the discussion to close out games for the Diamondbacks when the regular season starts. He entered Tuesday's game with Arizona leading, 7-3, and was on the mound when the offense put up five runs in the eighth inning. It was a perfect opportunity to extend Clarke, who will serve as starting depth and a multi-inning reliever in 2021. He's thrown eight innings over three Cactus League appearances.