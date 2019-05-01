Clarke is believed to be one of the candidates to replace Zack Godley in the rotation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Godley's move from the rotation to the bullpen Tuesday but has not announced a replacement. The manager will not need a fifth starter until May 7, so there's still time before a decision is finalized. Clarke, 25, is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and could pitch again as soon as Monday (May 6). The right-hander has an ugly 7.65 ERA over four starts for the Aces with that figure heavily skewed by one bad outing against El Paso. Clarke doesn't have a put-away pitch and needs to keep batters off balance to be successful.