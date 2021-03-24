Clarke is one likely candidate to fill in for injured starter Zac Gallen (forearm).

Gallen was diagnosed with a hairline fracture of the forearm and will miss an indefinite amount of time. That naturally leads to speculation about the candidates to replace him in the rotation. At this point in spring training, Clarke is the most built-up depth starter at 12 innings, followed closely by Seth Frankoff (11.2 IP). Clarke gets the edge over Frankoff based on spring numbers and MLB experience. The right-handed Clarke has allowed three runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out 10 this spring.