Clarke gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over four innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies. He struck out four.

Clarke was called on for the start after Merrill Kelly was scratched with a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old Clarke did fairly well on short notice. He's posted a 2.33 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 19.1 innings in seven appearances, six of which have been in relief. He's expected to return to a long-relief role, while Riley Smith will take Kelly's spot in the rotation.