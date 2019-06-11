Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Early exit in no-decision
Clarke didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 13-8 win over the Phillies, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out four.
Two of the Phillies' six hits off the right-hander left the yard, but Clarke actually got off a bit easy -- the teams combined for an MLB-record 13 homers on the night. He'll carry a 5.26 ERA and 19:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next start Saturday, on the road against the Nats.
