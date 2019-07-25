Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Earns third win
Clarke (3-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.
Clarke turned in his first quality start since May 25, though he did still surrender two home runs. The effort may be enough to save his spot in the rotation, as Manager Torey Lovullo was quoted as saying Clarke's struggles were an "obvious concern" prior to the start. Through 51.2 innings on the season, Clarke has now managed a 6.10 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. He'll look to turn in another strong effort in his next outing, a tough matchup Tuesday at the Yankees.
