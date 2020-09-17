Clarke (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while fanning three across five innings.

Clarke piggybacked Caleb Smith's short start and tossed five innings -- even though he didn't have his best stuff, he did it well enough to earn his second win of the season. Clarke has allowed three or more runs in each of his last three appearances, however, so he remains far from reliable every time he's on the mound.