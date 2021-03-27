Clarke threw five innings and 75 pitches in a simulated game on a back field Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Clarke, who has a 2.25 ERA in 12 Cactus League innings, is the leading candidate to replace the injured Zac Gallen (forearm) in the rotation. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will discuss plans for the rotation going forward with coaches in the next few days, and Clarke's role will be one topic. His flexibility could be helpful, but the obvious need right now is replacing Gallen.
