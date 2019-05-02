Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Fires five scoreless innings
Clarke allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Clarke is on schedule for the next time the Diamondbacks need a fifth starter. With Zack Godley headed to the bullpen, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has yet to name a replacement, but Clarke is one possible candidate to join the major-league rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Considered to replace Godley•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Posts save in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Called up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...