Clarke allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings in Friday's spring game against Cincinnati.
Clarke has made two spring appearances as a reliever but is being stretched out as a potential starter. He worked two innings in his debut and was Arizona's first pitcher to throw three innings in a game. His flexibility could result in being used as a starter and a mutli-inning reliever.
