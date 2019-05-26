Clarke (1-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-4 victory over the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The rookie was sharp through six innings, giving up only one run, en route to his first win in the majors, but ran out of gas in the seventh. Clarke threw 64 of 100 pitches for strikes and pitched more than well enough to stick in the Arizona rotation, Unfortunately, that sets him up to make his next start Thursday at Coors Field.