Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Gets first big-league win
Clarke (1-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-4 victory over the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.
The rookie was sharp through six innings, giving up only one run, en route to his first win in the majors, but ran out of gas in the seventh. Clarke threw 64 of 100 pitches for strikes and pitched more than well enough to stick in the Arizona rotation, Unfortunately, that sets him up to make his next start Thursday at Coors Field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Called up ahead of start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Will start Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Candidate for start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Takes loss in first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Set for first career start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...