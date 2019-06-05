Clarke (1-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Diamondbacks were downed 9-0 by the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

It wasn't a bad effort by the rookie right-hander, but with Hyun-Jin Ryu in typically stingy form opposite him, Clarke couldn't afford to make any mistakes. He'll carry a 4.43 ERA and 15:7 K:BB through his first 22.1 big-league innings into his next start Monday in Philadelphia.