Clarke (5-5) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings to pick up the win over San Diego on Saturday.

Clarke did the heavy lifting after starter Luke Weaver opened with two scoreless innings. Working multiple innings as a reliever has been Clarke's role since a mid-August spot start against the Giants went sideways. He's allowed seven runs over 15.2 innings while striking out 12 over the last six relief appearances.