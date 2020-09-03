Clarke is slated to start Friday's series opener versus the Giants.

He'll be making his third start of the season after giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out 11 over nine innings between his last two outings. While the 14-23 Diamondbacks might have some incentive to give the 27-year-old an extended audition in the rotation in September, manager Torey Lovullo might have to expand his starting staff to six men to make that happen. Arizona will bring back Madison Bumgarner (back) from the injured list Saturday, and the team swapped out one starter (Robbie Ray) for another (Caleb Smith) at the trade deadline. Smith is on the COVID-19 injured list but is believed to be ready to return to action, so when that happens, Clarke or Alex Young could be moved to the bullpen if Lovullo opts to stick with a five-man rotation.