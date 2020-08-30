Clarke is slated to start Sunday's game against the Giants.
Clarke will be making his second start of the week after limiting the Rockies to two runs over four innings Monday, but the 27-year-old right-hander probably won't have much longevity in the rotation. Madison Bumgarner (back) tossed a simulated game Saturday and could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list during next weekend's series in San Francisco, which would likely result in Clarke moving to the bullpen or heading to Arizona's alternate training site.
