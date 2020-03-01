Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Has second shaky start
Clarke allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
The Dodgers feasted on Clarke's mistakes, pitches that landed in the middle of the zone. It was the second straight shaky outing for the right-hander, who allowed three runs over 1.2 innings in his previous spring appearance.
