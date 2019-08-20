Clarke will move back to the bullpen following Saturday's spot start, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Clarke didn't fare well in his last start against the Giants, surrendering five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings of work, so he's in line for a long-relief role. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce who will take the place of Robbie Ray (back) in the starting rotation.

