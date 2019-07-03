Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Heads to injured list
Clarke landed on the 10-day injured list with left back inflammation Wednesday.
The injury perhaps explains why Clarke was chased after just 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss, though the timing of the All-Star break means he likely wouldn't have started at any point over the next 10 days. Kevin Cron was recalled in a corresponding move.
