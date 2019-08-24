Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Impresses manager
Clarke retired all six batters faced, three by way of strikeout, over two scoreless relief innings in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Brewers.
Clarke, who started 14 times for the Diamondbacks in 2019, could rejoin the rotation after Friday's starter, Merrill Kelly, submitted another subpar performance. Kelly surrendered six runs over 4.1 innings and sports a 9.20 ERA over his last six starts. That has manager Torey Lovullo considering options to replace him in the starting rotation, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. One option is Clarke, who drew raves from the manager following Friday's game. "I thought he did a really nice job of establishing his fastball presence and made things real easy," Lovullo said. "I don't care if the game is out of hand or not, he's still pitching to keep us in that situation to help us get back in the dugout and score some runs. He did a super job tonight." Lovullo also said he and his staff will have discussions regarding the state of the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Heading back to bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Pummeled by Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Sent to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Allows one unearned run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...