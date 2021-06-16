Clarke (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right teres major muscle.
The 28-year-old allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless frame Monday against the Giants, and he apparently suffered a shoulder injury during the contest. Clarke will be eligible to be activated June 25, though it's unclear if he's expected to face a longer absence.
