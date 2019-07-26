Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Lands on paternity list
Clarke was placed on the paternity list Friday.
Yasmany Tomas was summoned from Triple-A Reno as a replacement on the active roster for Clarke, who will be able to spend up to three days away from the team. Clarke's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Yankees, so his placement on the paternity list shouldn't impact his availability for that contest. In two starts since the All-Star break, the right-hander has compiled a 5.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 9.2 innings.
