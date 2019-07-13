Clarke (back) is scheduled to make a rehab start start for High-A Visalia on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks are hoping the right-handed Clarke can get up to six innings or 75 pitches. If he can hit those benchmarks, Clarke would be a possibility to make a start for Arizona next Friday, the first time they'll need a fifth starter in the second half.

