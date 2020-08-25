Clarke will start Monday's game against the Rockies, Fox Sports Arizona reports.
With Merrill Kelly no longer available to make Monday's start, Clarke will get the call. He's coming off a solid outing Friday against the Padres, striking out three over three scoreless innings of relief work. This marks Clarke's first start of the 2020 season.
