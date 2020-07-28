Clarke allowed two walks and struck out three over 3.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.
Clarke was needed for bulk innings as starter Luke Weaver ran into fourth-inning difficulty. The right-hander is being used as a multi-inning reliever and, if the need arises, starting depth.
