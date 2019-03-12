Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Optioned to minors
Clarke was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Clarke spent the entirety of 2018 with Reno, recording a 4.03 ERA in 27 starts. He'll remain there waiting for an injury to open up a rotation spot.
