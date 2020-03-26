Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Optioned to Triple-A
Clarke was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Clarke was never expected to open the season in Arizona's rotation, but the team's decision to send him to the minors to begin the season indicates he'll remain stretched out as starting depth. The righty made 23 appearances (15 starts) with the Diamondbacks in 2019, compiling a 5.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 84.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Survives rocky first•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Has second shaky start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Gets win as bulk reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Bulk work Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...