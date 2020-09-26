Clarke (3-0) earned the win Friday in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Rockies. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while fanning five across five innings.

Clarke gave up four runs in the first two innings but settled down afterwards, and he ended securing his third win of the season despite not having his best stuff in this one. Clarke has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen this season, but he is unlikely to pitch again with only two games left in the schedule.