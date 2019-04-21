Clarke allowed a hit and hit a batter while striking out two over three innings and got the save in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Clarke made his major-league debut Saturday after getting called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. The 25-year-old right-hander had been a minor-league starter, so he's stretched out for long-relief duty, something the Diamondbacks needed after using Matt Andriese and Matt Koch a lot recently. Clarke's stay with the big-league club is expected to be a short one, lasting as long as it takes for the newly acquired Blake Swihart to join the roster.