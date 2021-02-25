Clarke is stretching out as a starter during spring training, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Clarke being stretched out gives Arizona manager Torey Lovullo flexibility, but his eventual role could be as a reliever. There are spots to be won in a bullpen that last year had a 4.60 ERA (19th in MLB) while permitting a .250 opponents' batting average (23rd) and .786 opponents' OPS (25th). There's clearly a need to upgrade the bullpen, and Clarke has an opportunity. The right-hander allowed 35 hits and 21 walks while striking out 40 over 43.1 innings in 2020. He posted a 4.36 ERA over five starts and seven relief appearances.

More News