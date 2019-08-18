Clarke (4-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings, striking out one and taking the loss Saturday against the Giants.

Clarke retired the Giants in order in the first inning, but quickly loaded the bases in the second and allowed a grand slam to Brandon Belt. He was done for the game after an Evan Longoria sacrifice fly made it 5-2, lasting just 53 pitches in the appearance. Clarke now has a 5.74 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 64.1 innings this season. After a lackluster performance, Clarke may not receive another turn in the rotation in place of Robbie Ray (back).