Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Returns from paternity list
Clarke was activated off the paternity list following Sunday's loss at Miami.
Clarke was off the 25-man roster for the weekend to attend the birth of his child, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks in advance of Tuesday's scheduled start. The 26-year-old has a 6.10 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB through his first 51.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Lands on paternity list•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Earns third win•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Being watched closely•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Will get next turn in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...