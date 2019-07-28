Clarke was activated off the paternity list following Sunday's loss at Miami.

Clarke was off the 25-man roster for the weekend to attend the birth of his child, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks in advance of Tuesday's scheduled start. The 26-year-old has a 6.10 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB through his first 51.2 innings.

