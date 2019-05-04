Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Set for first career start
Clarke will make his first career big-league start Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Clarke made his debut appearance in relief back in April, throwing three scoreless innings to record a save. His mediocre 4.40 career ERA in 38 starts for Triple-A Reno doesn't exactly make a great case for him claiming the role long-term, but he could potentially be given the chance to do so with Zack Godley banished to the bullpen.
