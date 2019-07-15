Clarke (back) allowed three hits, no walks and struck out three over six scoreless innings in a rehab start for High-A Visalia on Saturday.

Clarke was sharp, needing just 70 pitches to get through the six innings, and appears likely to rejoin the Diamondbacks' rotation Friday against the Brewers, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Manager Torey Lovullo will monitor how Clarke feels in the coming days before finalizing a decision.