Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Squeaks out second win
Clarke (2-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Dodgers, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.
While Arizona was never in any danger of losing this one -- the team jumped on Dodgers rookie starter Tony Gonsolin for four runs before he could record his first big-league out -- Clarke was certainly at risk of missing out on an easy win due to a high pitch count, exiting the game after tossing 93 pitches (57 strikes). He'll take a 6.10 ERA and 31:14 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next start Tuesday, a rematch with the Dodgers back in Los Angeles.
