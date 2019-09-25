Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Friday
Clarke will start Friday against the Padres, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.
Clarke will get an opportunity with Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen each done pitching for the season. Clarke has made 14 starts and eight relief appearances this season but hasn't been particularly effective, recording a 5.40 ERA while striking out just 17.9 percent of opposing batters.
